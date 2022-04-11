Will Sarah Khan do films in future?
06:25 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Pakistanis have fallen head over heels with Sarah Khan and this comes as no surprise. The 29-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed.

The Laapata star has a burgeoning list of smashing drama series under her belt like Sabaat, Lapata and Raqs-e-Bismil which proves that she is a star performer at heart.

As she continues to win hearts with her beautiful looks and impeccable acting skills, the netizens are quite curious whether she will be venturing into films any time soon. 

Replying to the fan's most asked query, the Deewar e Shab actress revealed in an interview that she has set certain limits and boundaries and that’s why she doesn’t work in films.

“I can’t dance because I am a very bad dancer, I also have certain other boundaries and limitations which I don’t want to cross but that doesn’t mean that I won’t do any film in future, I will consider if something good comes to me,” she added.

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum co-starring Junaid Khan, Ahad Raza Mir and Ramsha Khan.

