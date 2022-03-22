Sarah Khan's daughter wins hearts with latest video

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are one of the most adored celebrity couples in Pakistan. This time around, their little bundle of joy, baby Alyana Falak is winning hearts with her adorable video.

Recently, the Sabaat star and husband Falak Shabir were spotted serving major couple goals at Sarah's sister Aisha's wedding ceremony in Islamabad.

Stunning videos and portraits from the beautiful wedding celebration have been doing rounds on the internet. In one of the videos, the Raqs e Bismil actress was spotted performing her motherly duties in style and Falak captures the adorable moment on camera.

Despite her celebrity parents, Baby Alayna steals all the limelight as she gives the cutest reaction to her parent interaction and smiles whilst looking towards the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.

On the work front, HUM TV's Hum Tum will star Ahad Raza Mir opposite two leading ladies, Sarah Khan and Ramsha Khan.