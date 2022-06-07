Karan Johar’s birthday party leaves SRK, Katrina among 50 guests infected with COVID
Share
MUMBAI – Around 50 Bollywood celebrities contracted Covid-19 infection after attending a star-studded party arranged by iconic director Karan Johar to celebrate his 50th birthday at Yash Raj Film Studio on May 25, Indian media reports said.
Multiple news portals claimed that the birthday splash turned into a Covid-19 hotspot that led to many guests testing positive few days after attending the event.
Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Kaif, Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor were among others guests.
Reports said that Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif tested positive for the infection, adding that the latter did not attended the IIFA Award ceremony on Saturday where her husband Vicky Kaushal bagged award in Best Actor category due to her infection.
No any celebrity attending the birthday party has confirmed that they got infected with novel coronavirus.
However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan, who did not attend the party, announced on Saturday that he tested positive for the infection.
According to Bollywood Hungama's source, "Several of Karan’s close friends from the Bollywood film industry are Covid-infected after the party, although they not revealing that they’ve tested positive. In fact, Kartik Aaryan who was not at Karan Johar’s party tested positive for Covid, he got the virus from one of his heroines who were there at the party and with whom Kartik was promoting his film.”
Repots said that he caught infection from Kiara Advani, who was present in Johar’s birthday party.
Katrina Kaif’s new bold photos set internet on ... 05:18 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Bollywood's leading lady Katrina Kaif has set the internet on fire with her latest post on social media as she ...
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Shehbaz government vows to shorten loadshedding hours amid longer ...01:14 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- PAKvWI, 1st ODI: Pakistan take on Windies in Multan tomorrow12:05 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
- Amber Heard wins Saudi marriage proposal after losing court battle to ...11:37 AM | 7 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Boycott India! Faysal Quraishi urges everyone to protest blasphemous ...10:37 AM | 7 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022