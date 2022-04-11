Katrina Kaif’s new bold photos set internet on fire
Bollywood's leading lady Katrina Kaif has set the internet on fire with her latest post on social media as she delighted the fans with breathtaking pictures in casual beach attire.
Sending pulses racing with her new Instagram post, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress dazzled her admirers with her captivating pictures and has taken the internet by storm.
Dressed in a black outfit, the 38-year-old actress oozed panache and grace in her trendy beachwear. Posing on the beach, the sensational fashionista won hearts with her latest social media update.
The B-town's leading lady has an incredible physique and her brunette luscious locks compliment her. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.
On the work front, Kaif and Akshay Kumar returned to the big screen as they stared together in their megaproject ‘Sooryavanshi’.
Katrina Kaif’s new beach photos go viral 04:10 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Leaving her fans delighted, ...
