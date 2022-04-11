President Alvi not to administer PM Shehbaz's oath as he goes on medical leave

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi is unlikely to administer oath to newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he has been advised bed rest after his health deteriorated.

The official Twitter handle of President House also shared development in this regard. President Dr. Arif Alvi has complained of discomfort. The physician has examined him thoroughly and has advised him rest for a few days, the tweet cited.

Reports in local media said the oath will be administered by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sajrani. Sharif was set to be sworn in at a ceremony at President’s House.

President Ali will continue to hold office for the time being and does not intend to resign as Tehreek-e-Insaaf lawmakers have resigned en masse, boycotting the election of Sharif, the younger brother of deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is in self-exile in London.

Earlier in the day, Parliament elected PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif as the 23rd Prime Minister following the weekend removal of Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence.

Shehbaz Sharif, 70, in his first address promised to improve the country’s dilapidating economy and not seek revenge from political opponents.