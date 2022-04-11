PM Shehbaz offers to resign if foreign conspiracy proven in lettergate scandal
08:13 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz offers to resign if foreign conspiracy proven in lettergate scandal
ISLAMABAD – Parliament on Monday elected PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif as the country's new Prime Minister, days after Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote.

The newly-elected PM, in his first address from National Assembly, announced an in-camera briefing of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security to discuss the legitimacy of the diplomat cable that the former ruling PTI claimed contained evidence of a ‘foreign conspiracy’.

PM elected Sharif, the opposition coalition leader who worked to depose Imran Khan, said If there is a shred of evidence that we have conspired to remove Khan by taking help from foreign forces, I will immediately resign from the premiership.

He continued saying that the foreign letter should be placed before the Parliamentary Committee and should be investigated to find the facts behind the allegation of a foreign conspiracy. All service chiefs, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general Nadeem Anjum, and foreign secretary and former envoy to the US will attend the meeting, he added.

In his address, Sharif said I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears, and sweat but I will urge my nation, not to lose hope as we all do all the hard work to bring the economy back on track.

The PML-N leader also announced a relief package for public and private employees. He mentioned a 10 percent increase in pension and raised the minimum wage rate at Rs25,000 while announcing what he termed urgent relief for the poor.

Meanwhile, Sharif also announced to revive his signature laptop program for students and subsidized flour scheme for the poor for the month of Ramadan.

