36 brigadiers promoted to two-star rank

RAWALPINDI- The Pakistan Army Promotion board on Friday promoted 36 Brigadiers to the rank of Major General.

The meeting to this regard was held here at General Headquarters which was presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Around 25 Brigadiers raised to higher rank belonged to various corps whereas 11 Brigadiers were from Army Medical Corps.

Those promoted include Brigadier Faheem Amer, Brigadier Rashid Mahmood, Brigadier Abdul Moeed, Brigadier Shahid Manzoor, Brigadier Arshad Mehmood, Brigadier Muhammad Atif Mansha, Brigadier Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary, Brigadier Muhammad Umer Bashir, Brigadier Asad Ur Rehman, Brigadier Wajid Aziz, Brigadier Kamran Tabrez Savera, Brigadier Muhammad Raza Aizad , Brigadier Ch Amir Ajmal, Brigadier Jawwad Ahmed Qazi, Brigadier Ehsan Ali, Brigadier Kamran Nazir, Brigadier Shabeer Narejo, Brigadier Adil Rehmani, Brigadier Javed Dost Chandio, Brigadier Syed Asif Hussain, Brigadier Muhammad Ishaq Khattak, Brigadier Ahmad Bilal, Brigadier Muhammad Shahbaz Tabassum, Brigadier Zafar Iqbal and Brigadier Imran Ullah.

Those approved from Army Medical Corps include Brigadier Mohsin Muhammad Qureshi, Brigadier Zaheer Akhtar, Brigadier Mahmood Sultan, Brigadier Hafeez Ud Din, Brigadier Salman Saleem, Brigadier Muhammad Zafar Ali, Brigadier Syed Khurram Shahzad, Brigadier Bilal Umair, Brigadier Atiq Ur Rehman Slehria, Brigadier Rao Ali Shan Khan and Brigadier Abeera Choudry.