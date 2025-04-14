‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Scheme Second Loan Installment Update 2025

ISLAMABAD – ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ scheme continues to bring joy and hope to thousands of families across Punjab to provide affordable housing for masses.

The program launched with the vision to make homeownership a reality for lower-income families, has also managed to recover loans worth a staggering Rs92.4 million which speaks of transparency and efficiency of the program.

More than 25,000 families have already been issued loans totaling over Rs26.97 billion, ensuring that financial support is being effectively provided to those in need. The program is also helping in the completion of homes by issuing the second installment for over 11,000 families, bringing them closer to their dreams of owning a house.

Apni Chat Apna Ghar Scheme 2025 Update

With a focus on inclusivity, the program offers housing loans for homes ranging from 1 to 5 marlas in urban areas and up to 10 marlas for rural plot owners. What sets this initiative apart is its ease of access – applicants can apply for loans from the comfort of their homes, making the process simpler and more convenient than ever.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, commended the historic moment, as she aimed to empower more people to realize their dreams of having a home.

‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’

Following are requisites for applying