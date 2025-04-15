PSL 10: Lahore Qalandars win toss, elect to bat against Karachi Kings

In the sixth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and chose to bat first against Karachi Kings at the iconic National Stadium in Karachi.

Lahore Qalandars’ skipper, Shaheen Shah Afridi, made the decision to set a target under what are expected to be favorable batting conditions. The match promises high-voltage action as two of the league’s most popular franchises face off in a highly anticipated encounter.

Playing XIs:

Karachi Kings: David Warner (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), James Vince, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Arafat Minhas, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (Wicketkeeper), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain), Rashad Hussain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Zaman Khan