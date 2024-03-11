PM Shehbaz's 19-member federal cabinet takes oath

ISLAMABAD – The 19-member federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took oath amid political and economic challenges.

Newly-elected President Asi Ali Zardari administered the oath to the federal cabinet members at a ceremony, which was held at the President House.

The premier has decided to start working with the limited cabinet in the first phase and it will be expanded in the second phase.

Federal and State Ministers

Those who have taken oath as the federal state ministers are following:

Khawaja Asif

Ahsan Iqbal

Rana Tanveer Hussain

Azam Nazir Tarar

Attaullah Tarar

Chaudhry Salik Hussain

Abul Aleem Khan

Jam Kamal Khan

Amir Muqam

Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada

Ahad Cheema

Muhammad Aurangzeb

Ishaq Dar

Mohsin Naqvi

Shaza Fatima

The premier is yet to announce the portfolios to be given to the ministers. He has called a meeting of the cabinet for later today.

HBL CEO Aurangzeb Khan is expected to oversee the Ministry of Finance while the interior ministry would be given to Mohsin Naqvi.

Reports said former finance minister Ishaq Dar would be given the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while Tariq Fatemi would also be named as a special assistant to the prime minister on foreign affairs.

Khawaja Asif will be given the Defence Ministry, Attaullah Tarar, information ministry and PML-N Senator Azam Tarar will be oversee the Ministry of Law.

Shaza Fatima will be named as minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication while the portfolio of the Petroleum Ministry would be given to Musadik Malik.

Former bureaucrat Ahad Cheema, former Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal and PML-Quaid's Chaudhry Salik Hussain would also be inducted into the cabinet.

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) would also be given share in the cabinet.