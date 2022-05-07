Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani climber to scale 10 of world’s 14 highest peaks

12:12 PM | 7 May, 2022
Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani climber to scale 10 of world’s 14 highest peaks
Source: @WeTrippk_Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani climber Sirbaz Khan has craved his name into the record book as the 32-year-old became the only Pakistani to scale ten of the world's highest 14 peaks.

Khan added another feather to his cap after summiting the 8,586-meter-high Kanchenjunga, the world’s third highest peak, located in eastern Himalayas on the border of Nepal. He had reached the camp-IV of the mountain on Friday.

Khan had earlier climbed nine mountains ranging above 8000m, including Mount Everest, Nanga Parbat, K2, and others.

Last year, Khan climbed ninth peak when he scaled Dhaulagiri mountain in Nepal. The young climber was also titled the first Pakistani to climb Dhaulagiri.

In 2019, he became the first Pakistani to summit the world’s fourth-highest mountain at 8,516m in Nepal, and that’s without using supplementary oxygen.

Social media users have congratulated Sirbaz Khan on his latest achievement. 

Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ... 05:16 PM | 5 May, 2022

Pakistan's youngest mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on Thursday added another feather to his cap, as he became the youngest ...

More From This Category
Man arrested for setting forest on fire to make ...
12:12 PM | 7 May, 2022
Pakistan sends first consignment of relief goods ...
11:34 AM | 7 May, 2022
Imran Khan reveals reasons for opposing ex-DG ISI ...
10:51 AM | 7 May, 2022
Pakistan rejects WHO objections over official ...
09:56 AM | 7 May, 2022
Saudi govt announces last date for foreign Umrah ...
11:50 PM | 6 May, 2022
US Secretary of State Blinken greets Bilawal ...
11:31 PM | 6 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasir Nawaz advises Alizeh Shah after bad working experience
06:40 PM | 6 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr