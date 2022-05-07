Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani climber to scale 10 of world’s 14 highest peaks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani climber Sirbaz Khan has craved his name into the record book as the 32-year-old became the only Pakistani to scale ten of the world's highest 14 peaks.

Khan added another feather to his cap after summiting the 8,586-meter-high Kanchenjunga, the world’s third highest peak, located in eastern Himalayas on the border of Nepal. He had reached the camp-IV of the mountain on Friday.

Khan had earlier climbed nine mountains ranging above 8000m, including Mount Everest, Nanga Parbat, K2, and others.

Last year, Khan climbed ninth peak when he scaled Dhaulagiri mountain in Nepal. The young climber was also titled the first Pakistani to climb Dhaulagiri.

In 2019, he became the first Pakistani to summit the world’s fourth-highest mountain at 8,516m in Nepal, and that’s without using supplementary oxygen.

Social media users have congratulated Sirbaz Khan on his latest achievement.

Congratulations kako Sirbaz khan for conquering world 3rd highest mountain of the world Kanchengchunga.#Mission14#Sirbazkhan pic.twitter.com/kTqtKgrCr7 — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) May 7, 2022

10 down, 4 to go!



Congratulations and best wishes #SirbazKhan https://t.co/2N6923GoRt — Wajahat (@wajahat199) May 7, 2022

History has been made on #Kanchenjunga for Pakistan once again after @Shehrozekashif2. Sirbaz Khan becomes the only Pakistani to summit 10th 8000m+ peaks. 🇵🇰❤️

Many congratulations to the Pride of Pakistan. Prayers for your safe descent!#TheKarakoramClub #SirbazKhan pic.twitter.com/BEFEzgwuAo — 𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗔𝗥 𝗠𝗘𝗛𝗗𝗜 (@nmehdee) May 7, 2022