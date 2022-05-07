NEW YORK – This is a photo of the historic Cambridge City Hall building in the US state of Massachusetts, which is lit up green for the month of May to recognize Mental Health Awareness Month. This beautiful photo has been shared by the Pakistani-American Mayor of Cambridge City Sumbul Siddiqui on her Twitter and Facebook page.

As Mayor, Sumbul Siddiqui looks forward to continuing to make Cambridge City a more equitable and Civically engaged community. Her leadership skills, experience in community advocacy and her background as a native Cambridge give her an authentic and unique perspective on Cambridge's politics.

Sumbul Siddiqui, the first Muslim Mayor in the history of Cambridge City Council, came to the United States from Karachi with her twin brothers and parents at the age of two. She grew up in Cambridge, MA, from where she did her high school. Sumbul Siddiqui holds a bachelor's degree in public policy and American institutions from Brown University, New Jersey, and a JD degree from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

Ms. Sumbul Siddique serve as a legal aid attorney for low-income residents in Greater Boston. She also worked as law clerk and law clerk intern. Then, she entered in politics. She has been Mayor since 2020. Ms Siddiqui is currently serving her second term as mayor, and third on the Cambridge City Council.

Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui earned a 2020 NAACP award, Women’s Bar Association of Massachusetts Emerging Women Leaders in the Law 2021 award, South Asian Bar Association 2021 Member of the Year, Margaret Fuller House 2021 Gala award recipient, and Greater Boston Labor Council Labor Champion award.

Historically, the Cambridge City was named to honor the famous British University of Cambridge.The importance of the city is further enhanced by the fact that USA's and globally famous educational institutions, such as Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Lisle, and the Hult International Business School, are located in Cambridge City.