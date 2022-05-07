Ashtar Ausaf appointed new Attorney General of Pakistan

02:46 PM | 7 May, 2022
Ashtar Ausaf appointed new Attorney General of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – The federal government Saturday appointed senior lawyer Ashtar Ausaf Ali as new Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP).

Ausaf’s appointment was approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after former AGP Khalid Jawed Khan resigned from the post after PTI government was sent to packing through a no-confidence vote last month.

This is the second time that he has been appointed as AGP as he has served during previous tenure of  PML-N.  He has also served as advocate general of Punjab twice before being appointed as special assistant to PM on law and justice during 2015-16.

Ausaf was appointed attorney general of Pakistan on March 29, 2016 by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

