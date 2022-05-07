Ashtar Ausaf appointed new Attorney General of Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal government Saturday appointed senior lawyer Ashtar Ausaf Ali as new Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP).
Ausaf’s appointment was approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after former AGP Khalid Jawed Khan resigned from the post after PTI government was sent to packing through a no-confidence vote last month.
This is the second time that he has been appointed as AGP as he has served during previous tenure of PML-N. He has also served as advocate general of Punjab twice before being appointed as special assistant to PM on law and justice during 2015-16.
Ausaf was appointed attorney general of Pakistan on March 29, 2016 by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.
Barrister Khalid Jawed Khan replaces Ashtar Ausaf ... 06:31 PM | 21 Jun, 2018
ISLAMABAD – Barrister Khalid Jawed Khan has been appointed as Attorney General of Pakistan on Thursday after ...
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Dr Aamir Liaquat pens a heartfelt message for his children04:49 PM | 7 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022