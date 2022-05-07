Muzammil Hussain steps down as WAPDA chairman

03:26 PM | 7 May, 2022
Muzammil Hussain steps down as WAPDA chairman
Share

LAHORE – Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain on Saturday resigned from the post for undisclosed reasons.

Hussain said that he has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, adding: “I cannot share the reason this time but will talk in detail on the matter once the resignation is approved”.

The outgoing WAPDA chief said that he worked on several water projects during his tenure and strengthened the department.

Muzamil Hussain has been serving as WAPDA chairman since August 2016 when he was appointed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. His tenure was later extended by the PTI government. 

Ashtar Ausaf appointed new Attorney General of ... 02:46 PM | 7 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The federal government Saturday appointed senior lawyer Ashtar Ausaf Ali as new Attorney General of ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz addresses public gathering in Shangla ...
03:45 PM | 7 May, 2022
Inam Ghani removed as IG Motorway Police
04:13 PM | 7 May, 2022
Ashtar Ausaf appointed new Attorney General of ...
02:46 PM | 7 May, 2022
Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui: A Pakistani-American looks ...
02:15 PM | 7 May, 2022
Shahid Afridi reacts to online backlash over ...
01:40 PM | 7 May, 2022
Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani climber to ...
01:00 PM | 7 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah files for divorce
05:39 PM | 7 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr