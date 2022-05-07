Inam Ghani removed as IG Motorway Police

Web Desk
04:13 PM | 7 May, 2022
Inam Ghani removed as IG Motorway Police
Source: @InamGhani_Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Saturday removed Inam Ghani as Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police.

A notification in this regard has also been issued while Additional IG Khalid Mahmood has been given the additional charge of the IG Motorways.

Inam Ghani, according to the notification, has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Ghani has also been served as IGP Punjab during the tenure of former chief minister Usman Buzdar.

Muzammil Hussain steps down as WAPDA chairman 03:26 PM | 7 May, 2022

LAHORE – Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain on Saturday ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz addresses public gathering in Shangla ...
03:45 PM | 7 May, 2022
Muzammil Hussain steps down as WAPDA chairman
03:26 PM | 7 May, 2022
Ashtar Ausaf appointed new Attorney General of ...
02:46 PM | 7 May, 2022
Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui: A Pakistani-American looks ...
02:15 PM | 7 May, 2022
Shahid Afridi reacts to online backlash over ...
01:40 PM | 7 May, 2022
Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani climber to ...
01:00 PM | 7 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah files for divorce
05:39 PM | 7 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr