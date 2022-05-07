Eid film Chakkar's couple Neelum Muneer and Ahsan Khan are stealing hearts as they are currently busy promoting their film with zeal and zest.

This time around the Qayamat star and the Dil Mom Ka Diya actress were spotted grooving together to the beats of their romantic song from the film.

Needless to say, the sizzling couple oozed crackling chemistry with their graceful moves and perfect expression. And fans are loving their onscreen bond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Heaven ✨ (@neelamheaven)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan)

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-05-07/neelum-muneer-and-ahsan-khan-s-dance-video-goes-viral-1651919962-8061.jpeg

Produced by Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir, the film has been directed by Yasir Nawaz and it was released on Eid-ul-Fitr 2022. The upcoming film has a star-studded cast including Ahsan Khan, Neelam Muneer, Yasir Nawaz, Javed Sheikh and many more.

Moreover, Chakkar will be Nawaz’s fourth film, with Wrong No., Wrong No.2 and Mehrunisa V Lub U to his credit.