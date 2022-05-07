Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah files for divorce

KARACHI – The third wife of popular Pakistani host and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain has approached the court for divorce with shocking allegations against her husband.

Dania Shah, 18, has alleged that the Aalim Online host is addicted to ice (a drug) and is a man of bad character.

She filed the suit for annulment of marriage and demanded monthly personal expense of Rs100,000. Furthermore, she has demanded more than Rs100 million as her Haq Mehr and other things "promised by Aamir Liaquat at the time of their marriage".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graduate Talks (@graduatetalks.pk)

In the petition, Liaquat’s third wife said that he is not exactly what he looks like. According to her, the four months of marriage were no less than torture. In her khula claim, Dania revealed that Liaquat shoots porn videos and is unfit for marriage.

Concerned for her family's security, she stated that Liaquat has been threatening her parents. She also urged Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to provide protection to her family.

The court has issued notices to Liaquat in this regard.

The 49-year-old, on the other hand, responded to his third wife's allegations. He shared Dania's old video where she asks people to let him and Aamir live peacefully. He further wrote: "This is a video from two days ago. I made it myself and today the worst accusation. I will give because the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) said: 'People should fear Allaah in the matter of women'."

"I urge you to give me a test. It will be clear whether I drink alcohol or not. I have never been addicted to ice in my life but now I am just releasing such a horrible fact. Wait, Dania should get medical treatment and Then wait for what I am releasing," he concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Liaquat Husain (@iamaamirliaquat)

Earlier this year, Liaquat announced that he had tied the knot for the third time with Dania Shah after his second wife Syeda Tuba confirmed that she had taken divorce from him