Mansha Pasha's family constructs mosque to honour her late father

Popular actress Mansha Pasha along with her three sisters has constructed a mosque in the village in the memory of her late father.

Taking to Instagram handle, the Laal Kabootar actress shared that her family has been successful in having a mosque constructed in Sindh.

Pasha explained how she was “grateful” for the workers who helped construct the building and requested fans for prayers for her father’s departed soul.

“In the Holy Month of Ramzan we were able to complete a mosque in a nearby village about four hours from Karachi, in the loving memory of my father,” she wrote.

“We, as a family, are especially grateful to all the workers who undertook this task and were able to complete it in this auspicious month.”

Expressing appreciation for her fans’ support, she added, “Thank you all for your support, prayers and kind words. We are ever thankful to Allah for giving us the opportunity and the means to be able to undertake this.”

“Please take a moment to say a prayer for my father. May he be at peace and in a high place in Jannat ul Firdous.”

The mosque has been named Masjid e Tariq, with Mansha sharing pictures of a plaque that read, “In the loving memory of Dr Tariq Pasha Memon,” with the names of all four of his daughters underneath.