Hania Aamir feels more comfortable to shoot romantic scenes with friends

Lollywood's Hania Aamir has cemented her position in the industry and is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan.

With her quick wit and humour, the 24-year-old is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her bubbly and fun-loving persona.

Talking to BBC Urdu, the Dilruba actress revealed that performing romantic scenes with friends on screen is easier as compared to someone new.

She said that there is a comfort level present with friends and since the chemistry already exists it makes the performance far easier.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan starred in the upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do.

Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh, and Shazia Wajahat. The expectations from the film have skyrocketed owing to the fun-filled trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)