Hania Aamir gets candid about being called 'Pakistani Alia Bhatt'

06:34 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
Source: Hania Aamir / Alia Bhatt (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Hania Aamir rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster performances and drop-dead gorgeous looks. With her perfect acting skills, the 24-year-old always stands out with her bubbly persona.

The Mere Humsafar actor has cemented her position in the industry within a short span of time and she has also been labelled as a lookalike of Bollywood leading lady Alia Bhatt.

From being dimple queens to sharing similar style statements, Hania has often made headlines as she has been occasionally labelled as Pakistan's Alia Bhatt.

Recently, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star opened up about the striking resemblance in a recent interview with a local news portal. "Alia Bhatt is a megastar so I feel happy when people draw comparisons between us," she added.

Back in 2019, Hania had credited the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor for her success, 'Because of my dimple and Alia Bhatt like looks, producers cast me'. She revealed that she has been offered the same brands which are endorsed by Bhatt in India.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in the upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do.

Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh, and Shazia Wajahat. The expectations from the film have skyrocketed owing to the fun-filled trailer.

