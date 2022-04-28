Amar Khan slays style goals during 'Dum Mastam' promotional events
Lollywood diva Amar Khan has slowly carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry due to her beautiful looks and great acting skills.
Being one of the most stylish celebrities, the Bela Pur Ki Dayan actor's style statement is always on point and the fashion enthusiasts are looking forward to what the diva has in store.
For the promotional events of the upcoming movie 'Dum Mastam' alongside Imran Ashraf, Khan is always dressed to perfection and winning hearts. Here are a few looks that Amar has totally rocked.
The upcoming film is directed by maestro Ehteshamuddin and penned by Amar Khan. Produced by Adnan Siddiqui and Akhtar Hasnain for Cereal Entertainment, and distributed by HUM Films, Dum Mastam will release on Eid ul Fitr 2022.
