Punjab, Balochistan announce public holidays for Eidul-Fitr 2022

LAHORE – Punjab and Balochistan governments on Thursday announced a four-day-long holiday for Eidul Fitr in the regions.

A notification issued by Chief Secretary Punjab said the Eidul Fitr holidays will be observed from Monday, May 2 to Thursday, May 5 in the most populous region.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has also announced four holidays in the sparsely populated province from May 2 to 5.

On Tuesday, the federal government announced similar holidays. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was reportedly sent a summary recommending three days of holidays for the occasion, however, he approved four days for the annual feast.

On the other hand, experts predicted that Eidul Fitr is likely to be celebrated on May 3 this year, saying the Shawwal moon may not be sighted anywhere in Pakistan on Sunday, May 1.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the 10th month in the Islamic calendar. The feast features celebrations that include special morning prayers and family gatherings.