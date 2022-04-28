PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Saudi Arabia on maiden official visit

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the holy city of Madina on Thursday at the start of his four-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Pakistani premier, accompanied by new cabinet members, was warmly received by Madina Governor Prince Faisal bin Salman Al Saud upon arrival at the airport.

The premier embarked on his first visit abroad after assuming the office earlier this month. He will have bilateral interaction with Saudi leadership with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia.

سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد شہزادہ محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزیز کی دعوت پر وزیراعظم محمد شہبازشریف سعودی عرب کے تین روزہ اعلی سطحی سرکاری دورے پر مدینہ منورہ پہنچ گئے ہیں۔



گورنر مدینہ فیصل بن سلمان آل سعود نےاعلی سعودی حکام کے ہمراہ ہوائی اڈے پر وزیراعظم کا استقبال کیا۔

Sharif and his delegation will also perform Umrah and offer Durood at Roza Rasool during the visit.

پاکستان اور سعودی عرب برادرانہ تعلقات سے جڑے ہوئے ہیں جو باہمی اعتماد اور افہام و تفہیم، قریبی تعاون اور ایک دوسرے کی حمایت کی لازوال روایت پر مبنی ہیں۔



پاکستان کے عوام حرمین شریفین کے متولی کو انتہائی عزت کی نگاہ سے دیکھتے ہیں۔

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by a fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem.

The spokesperson said the prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia will further reinforce the growing partnership between the two countries.

The spokesperson said bilateral relationship is complemented by close mutual collaboration at regional and international fora.