PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Saudi Arabia on maiden official visit
Share
RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the holy city of Madina on Thursday at the start of his four-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.
Pakistani premier, accompanied by new cabinet members, was warmly received by Madina Governor Prince Faisal bin Salman Al Saud upon arrival at the airport.
The premier embarked on his first visit abroad after assuming the office earlier this month. He will have bilateral interaction with Saudi leadership with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia.
سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد شہزادہ محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزیز کی دعوت پر وزیراعظم محمد شہبازشریف سعودی عرب کے تین روزہ اعلی سطحی سرکاری دورے پر مدینہ منورہ پہنچ گئے ہیں۔— Prime Minister's Office (@PMO_PK) April 28, 2022
گورنر مدینہ فیصل بن سلمان آل سعود نےاعلی سعودی حکام کے ہمراہ ہوائی اڈے پر وزیراعظم کا استقبال کیا۔#PMShehbazInKSA pic.twitter.com/FpS9Cn7dMc
Sharif and his delegation will also perform Umrah and offer Durood at Roza Rasool during the visit.
پاکستان اور سعودی عرب برادرانہ تعلقات سے جڑے ہوئے ہیں جو باہمی اعتماد اور افہام و تفہیم، قریبی تعاون اور ایک دوسرے کی حمایت کی لازوال روایت پر مبنی ہیں۔— Prime Minister's Office (@PMO_PK) April 28, 2022
پاکستان کے عوام حرمین شریفین کے متولی کو انتہائی عزت کی نگاہ سے دیکھتے ہیں۔#PMShehbazInKSA
In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by a fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem.
The spokesperson said the prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia will further reinforce the growing partnership between the two countries.
The spokesperson said bilateral relationship is complemented by close mutual collaboration at regional and international fora.
Journalists will not accompany PM Shehbaz on ... 01:17 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will not be accompanied by any journalist during his upcoming visit to ...
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- SBP clears the air about bank holiday on Saturday ahead of Eidul Fitr09:58 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
- IHC tells authorites to set up commission to investigate harassment, ...09:49 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
- Mastermind of deadly Johar Town blast arrested from Balochistan: CTD09:37 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Saudi Arabia on maiden official visit08:52 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
- Finance minister says attracting US investment top priority of new ...08:31 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
- Amar Khan slays style goals during 'Dum Mastam' promotional events07:00 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
- Khalilur Rehman Qamar curses himself for casting Mahira Khan in ...05:10 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
- Nadia Hussain’s new bold video in revealing dress goes viral04:35 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022