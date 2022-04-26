Journalists will not accompany PM Shehbaz on Saudi Arabia visit, says PMO
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will not be accompanied by any journalist during his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, said PM’s Office in a statement on Tuesday.
The clarification comes in response to reports claiming that the newly-elected premier will take some journalists with him to the kingdom at the expense of the state.
“The news circulating on social media in this regard is totally fake, and misleading,” said PM’s Office.
Media reports said that a tentative list of the delegation for visit to the kingdom includes names of more than 50 persons.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, BNP-M chief Akhtar, Mengal, BAP leader Khalid Magsi, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Communications Minister Maulana Asad Mehmood, ANP leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, JWP President Shahzain Bugti, MNA Mohsin Dawar, MNA Aslam Bhootani, MNA Ali Nawaz Shah, PMAP chief Mahmood Achakzai, National Party President Dr Abdul Malik, Ex-SAPM Allama Tahir Ashrafi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, PPP MNA Shagufta Jumani are expected to join the premier on the tour.
Besides political leaders, members of Sharif family, including Hamza Shahbaz, his wife and daughter, maid of Hamza Shahbaz’s family, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, Maryam Nawaz, Sabiha Abbas Sharif, Yousaf Abbas Sharif and his family would also be part of the delegation.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reportedly approached the national flag carrier to provide a Boeing 777 aircraft for the premier’s visit to Saudi Arabia.
