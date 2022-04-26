Police arrest two PTI MNAs as IHC cancels their bail in Sindh House attack case

02:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Police arrest two PTI MNAs as IHC cancels their bail in Sindh House attack case
Source: National Assembly website
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday revoked the interim bail of two PTI lawmakers in the Sindh House attack. 

Following the ruling issued by IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir, PTI MNAs Attaullah Niazi and Faheem Khan were arrested by the police outside the court room.

The petition was filed by complainant Jamal Mandokhail.

On March 18, the PTI workers staged a violent protest outside Sindh House in Islamabad, breaking open its main gate and raising slogans against the party lawmakers who ditched then Prime Minister Imran Khan days before vote on the no-trust move against him.

The protesting PTI workers tried to get physical with the members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who they say have "sold their conscience for money" and are now hiding in Sindh House to avoid any action from the government.

Later, Islamabad police arrested Attaullah Niazi, Faheem Khan and 12 PTI members for their alleged role in the violent protest.

