Police arrest two PTI MNAs as IHC cancels their bail in Sindh House attack case
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday revoked the interim bail of two PTI lawmakers in the Sindh House attack.
Following the ruling issued by IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir, PTI MNAs Attaullah Niazi and Faheem Khan were arrested by the police outside the court room.
The petition was filed by complainant Jamal Mandokhail.
On March 18, the PTI workers staged a violent protest outside Sindh House in Islamabad, breaking open its main gate and raising slogans against the party lawmakers who ditched then Prime Minister Imran Khan days before vote on the no-trust move against him.
The protesting PTI workers tried to get physical with the members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who they say have "sold their conscience for money" and are now hiding in Sindh House to avoid any action from the government.
Later, Islamabad police arrested Attaullah Niazi, Faheem Khan and 12 PTI members for their alleged role in the violent protest.
CJP Umar Ata Bandial takes notice of PTI workers' ... 01:00 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Saturday took suo moto notice of an attack carried out by PTI ...
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- TECNO Brings a “Chottie EID, Bara Jashan” Super Ramadan Offer for ...02:50 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Four killed, several injured in blast inside Karachi University02:47 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion, vows to curb spam bots02:24 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Police arrest two PTI MNAs as IHC cancels their bail in Sindh House ...02:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Journalists will not accompany PM Shehbaz on Saudi Arabia visit, says ...01:17 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Sonya Hussyn and Yasir Hussain to star in Eid telefilm 'Siwaiyaan'05:10 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Kinza Hashmi leaves fans awestruck with upcoming drama's first look04:45 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Aima Baig trolled over her tattoo obsession04:20 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022