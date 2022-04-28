Finance minister says attracting US investment top priority of new Pakistani govt

ISLAMABAD – Charge d’ Affaires of the Embassy of the US Angela P. Aggeler called on Finance Minister Miftah Ismail where both sides reiterated the desire to further deepen bilateral trade and investment.

Reports in local media said Miftah Ismail exchanged views about bilateral economic relations, as the Shehbaz Sharif-led government pushes to steer the South Asian country out of its economic woes.

The minister also highlighted the economic agenda and policies of the new government with the aim to bring fiscal stability.

Miftah told the US dignitary that the incumbent Paksitani government was focused on creating a business-friendly environment, saying attracting investment from the United States is the top priority of their government.

He maintained that Pakistan and US enjoyed a long-term, broad-based and multi-dimensional relationship.

The US diplomat also reiterated all-out support and appreciated the good relations enjoyed by the two sides.

The new Pakistani government is facing not so easy task of managing a stuttering economy with massive deficits. The current account deficit of the fifth most populous country is projected at around 4 percent of GDP for the 2022 fiscal year, while foreign reserves plunged to $11.3 billion in April.