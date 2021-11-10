US-Pakistani report on electric vehicles looks to spur investment

LAHORE - To spur the American interest in the electric vehicle (EV) market in Pakistan, the US Agency for International Development (USAID), through its Consulate in Lahore, funded a joint US-Pakistan report entitled, “Electric Vehicles and Battery Market Assessment.”

The report outlines key factors for success, including navigating policies, regulations, and market conditions, to help identify investment opportunities and promising partnership models between Pakistani and US companies.

US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Vice Chancellor Dr. Arshad Ahmad launched the report in Lahore today. The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) produced the report with financial support from USAID.

“We believe the US and Pakistani companies can partner to bring high quality electric vehicles and technologies to Pakistan to kickstart the electric vehicle market,” Consul General Makaneole said. Small and medium Pakistani enterprises, he added, can play a major part in fulfilling domestic needs for affordable and high-quality electric vehicles, as they have in the United States.

Vice Chancellor of LUMS Dr. Arshad Ahmad acknowledged USAID’s support to LUMS and said, “It is through these collaborations we contribute to building a Pakistan in harmony with the new ecology of climate change and sustainability for generations to come.”