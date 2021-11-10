US-Pakistani report on electric vehicles looks to spur investment
Share
LAHORE - To spur the American interest in the electric vehicle (EV) market in Pakistan, the US Agency for International Development (USAID), through its Consulate in Lahore, funded a joint US-Pakistan report entitled, “Electric Vehicles and Battery Market Assessment.”
The report outlines key factors for success, including navigating policies, regulations, and market conditions, to help identify investment opportunities and promising partnership models between Pakistani and US companies.
US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Vice Chancellor Dr. Arshad Ahmad launched the report in Lahore today. The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) produced the report with financial support from USAID.
“We believe the US and Pakistani companies can partner to bring high quality electric vehicles and technologies to Pakistan to kickstart the electric vehicle market,” Consul General Makaneole said. Small and medium Pakistani enterprises, he added, can play a major part in fulfilling domestic needs for affordable and high-quality electric vehicles, as they have in the United States.
Vice Chancellor of LUMS Dr. Arshad Ahmad acknowledged USAID’s support to LUMS and said, “It is through these collaborations we contribute to building a Pakistan in harmony with the new ecology of climate change and sustainability for generations to come.”
- T20 World Cup: Pakistan take on Australia in 2nd semi-final today12:05 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan’s naval chief reaches Kuwait for talks on mutual ...11:10 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- British Ambassador Turner meets COAS Bajwa, lauds Pakistan’s role ...10:31 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- US-Pakistani report on electric vehicles looks to spur investment10:27 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- India man arrested for threatening to rape Virat Kohli's 10-month-old ...10:22 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande all set to marry ...05:50 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- Ayesha Omar spotted with Ertugrul stars Turgut Alp and Bamsı Beyrek05:00 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat flaunts her ultra glam look in latest video04:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021