British Ambassador Turner meets COAS Bajwa, lauds Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan
RAWALPINDI – Christian Turner, British High Commissioner called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Wednesday, said ISPR in a statement.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan were discussed.
COAS said that Pakistan values UK’s role in global and regional affairs and “we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship”.
Pakistan Army chief reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to paly their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
