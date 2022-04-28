Heatwave alert issued as temperature expected to hit 50C in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Climate Change has issued a formal heatwave alert to all provinces as the temperature is expected to hit 50C in Jacobabad, Sindh.

The National Disaster Management Authority has directed provincial administrations to ensure precautionary measures, alert medical services, and rescue departments to maintain requisite facilities such as heat stroke centers.

It also directed regional authorities to coordinate with relevant departments for the issuance of necessary guidance to the travelers.

The Meteorological experts urged the public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and to manage crop water supplies accordingly.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said the ministry had issued a heatwave alert to all the provinces following a drastic temperature rise that will have consequences for the health of the most vulnerable and will damage crops.

She stressed precautionary measures to prevent casualties and injuries from heat, saying the temperatures were likely to rise by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius which was more than the usual this year.

March 2022 was the hottest month recorded since 1961, with rainfall being 62% less than normal.Frequent droughts, heatwaves, rising sea levels,melting glaciers and warming oceans are alarming effects of the climate crisis hitting South Asia so adaptation should be a key priority — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) April 28, 2022

The heat island effect can be counteracted in the short run by cool center facilities equipped with water and fans and tree shade easily accessible to the public. It is imperative for all stakeholders to help citizens take precautionary actions in time, the senior PPP leader added.