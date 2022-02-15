Mansha Pasha and Aagha Ali's latest BTS video wins hearts
06:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
Mansha Pasha and Aagha Ali's latest BTS video wins hearts
Mansha Pasha and Aagha Ali are two incredibly gifted actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry. After creating magic with their performances, the actors are amusing fans with their offscreen antics.

Recently, the Laal Kabootar actor left the fans delighted as she shared a humorous BTS video where she leaves no stones unturned to hilariously pull his co-star's leg.

In the aforementioned video, Mansha takes the ultimate revenge as she catches the Mere Bewafa actor in a funny Snapchat filter.

Claiming her revenge, Pasha revealed in the video that this is the payback since Aagha always posts funny photos of his co-stars on set.

Earlier, Mansha Pasha and Aagha Ali have worked in the popular drama serial Anna - Haqeeqat.

