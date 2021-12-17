Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan's dance video goes viral
Share
Kahay Dil Jidhar is finally out in cinemas and the leading actors Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan have been quite busy promoting their film.
Garnering widespread applause and criticism for their recent ramp walk at HUM Bridal Couture Week, the on-screen couple is now creating unmissable charm with their killer dance moves.
Shaking a leg with the Laal Kabootar actor, Khan and Pasha were spotted in a fun-filled video posted by the entertainment portal Galaxy Lollywood where the duo dances their heart out.
View this post on Instagram
Directed by Kamran Bari, the film narrates a story of four friends and how they drift apart and become parts of a corrupt system. While the Sun Yara actor essays the role of a cop, Mansha plays TV anchor, Roma her research assistant and Kamran plays a musician.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Junaid Khan will be making his film debut with Mansha Pasha on the big screen with the feature film Kahay Dil Jidhar.
Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan’s ramp walk video ... 03:40 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan, who are undoubtedly among the most adored stars of Pakistani showbiz industry, are ...
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Drenching in farm animals12:57 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Organic Media09:44 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Soil drenching and its benefits12:06 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
- OIC meeting: Three-day holiday in Islamabad with no suspension of ...03:35 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
-
- OPPO showcases its very first foldable smartphone – the OPPO Find N ...03:00 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
-
- English cricketer Sarah Taylor excited to work with Mohammad Rizwan ...02:12 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Rambo and Sahiba’s hilarious video on Vicky-Katrina’s wedding ...05:00 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021