03:35 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
OIC meeting: Three-day holiday in Islamabad with no suspension of mobile service
The mobile service will not be suspended during the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit, which will be held in Islamabad for three days from December 17–19, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid announced Friday.

The OIC's Extraordinary Session of Foreign Ministers will start on December 17.

Meanwhile, the federal capital will also enjoy a three-day weekend from Saturday to Monday, the Islamabad deputy commissioner tweeted shortly after Rashid presser.

In a statement to the media, the interior minister stated that the "historic" OIC summit on Afghanistan will be held in Parliament, and informed that security arrangements had been made with the assistance of the Pakistan Army and other security agencies.

However, he said that the interior ministry and chief commissioner of police have decided not to suspend mobile services in the city during the OIC Conference.

The interior minister expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to those entering and exiting the Red Zone as a result of the security arrangements.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior, in a notification, said that mobile phone services will be blocked from the Islamabad Airport to the Red Zone. The ministry said it had sent a letter to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in this regard.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the conference of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will convene for the first time in 41 years under Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership.

In relation to Afghanistan, the interior minister stated that the crisis is posing a humanitarian catastrophe.

He remarked that the OIC Foreign Ministers' Conference will play a meaningful role in resolving the crisis.

