07:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
Gold price drops by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold price continued losing traction on second consecutive day as it was decreased by Rs700 per tola to reach Rs125,700 per tola on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams also dropped by Rs601 and it was traded at Rs107,767 today in the domestic market.

A day earlier, the precious metal plunged by Rs50 to close at Rs126,400 per tola.

Meanwhile, the gold stayed above the $1,850-per-ounce mark in the international market despite witnessing a decrease of $5. The price closed at $1,851.

Silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.

