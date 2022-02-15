Gold price drops by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
07:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
Share
KARACHI – Gold price continued losing traction on second consecutive day as it was decreased by Rs700 per tola to reach Rs125,700 per tola on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams also dropped by Rs601 and it was traded at Rs107,767 today in the domestic market.
A day earlier, the precious metal plunged by Rs50 to close at Rs126,400 per tola.
Meanwhile, the gold stayed above the $1,850-per-ounce mark in the international market despite witnessing a decrease of $5. The price closed at $1,851.
Silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Schools in Lahore, Rawalpindi return to normal schedule tomorrow07:55 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Gold price drops by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan07:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Peshawar Zalmi choose to bat first against Quetta Gladiators ...07:00 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran’s cabinet approves 15pc increase in salaries of civil and ...06:42 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
-
- Peshawar University ‘closed’ to facilitate Gul Panra for PSL ...04:05 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Blogger slams Ahad Raza Mir and Shahveer Jafry over disrespectful ...05:56 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Saba Qamar sets internet on fire with new bold photoshoot04:56 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022