PM Imran’s cabinet approves 15pc increase in salaries of civil and armed forces

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has given the go-ahead to establish a separate judicial system for overseas Pakistanis to ensure summary trial.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced it while briefing media about decision taken by the cabinet in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chaudhry said that these laws will be enacted in view of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, who are the precious asset of the country. He said similar judicial system will also be established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, where PTI is in power.

The cabinet also approved 15 percent increase in the salaries of civil armed forces and a disparity allowance for the employees of the federal government from scale one to 19, he said.

The information minister said the cabinet also expressed concerns that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is unable to collect revenue to the tune of over Rs3 trillion.

He said that the Ministry of Law and Justice has been asked to take up this matter with the chief justices of Pakistan and high courts. He said it has been recommended that there should be a separate forum to resolve such policy issues, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that the cabinet also called for introducing stringent laws against use of filthy language and hate speech on social media.

The Minister said country's first-ever Digital Cloud Policy also got the cabinet's nod.