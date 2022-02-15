Schools in Lahore, Rawalpindi return to normal schedule tomorrow

LAHORE - Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Tuesday announced that all public and private schools in Lahore and Rawalpindi will resume the normal schedule from tomorrow (Feb 16) onwards like the rest of the province.

"All public and private schools of Lahore and Rawalpindi to return to their normal schedule starting tomorrow February 16, 2022, along with the rest of Punjab," Raas said in a tweet.

In view of the decision, the provincial education minister urged everyone to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to prevent spread of Covid-19.

Last month, Murad Raas shared an update for private and public schools in Lahore and Rawalpindi amid an alarming spike in new Covid-19 infections.

Taking it to Twitter, Raas said that classes up to Grade 6 will continue in a staggered manner until February 15 with 50 percent of students each day while classes 7 to 12 will remain on the previous schedule.

The PTI leader shared revised updates as megacities in the country’s most populous region witnessed an alarming rise in COVID positivity rate.