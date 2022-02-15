Peshawar University ‘closed’ to facilitate Gul Panra for PSL final song shoot

PESHAWAR – A controversy has surrounded the upcoming song for the PSL final before its release after the University of Peshawar was reportedly closed to facilitate the shoot featuring singer Gul Panra.

The university issued a notification announcing holiday on Valentine’s Day (Feb 14) for a strange pretext, but later it emerged that Panra was facilitated on the day to record songs at the main academic blocks of the institution.

An academician told The News that if the university had been open, she wouldn’t have been able to record the songs.

However, university spokesperson Numan Khan rejected rumours that the university had been closed to facilitate the recordings. He said that PSL organisers made a request for the recordings after the university issued a notification for the holiday. He added that the team was allowed after receiving permission from the city’s deputy commissioner.

The letter issued by the DC office states: “Shamsher Ali Khan, SK films, Lahore is allowed to hold the event — recording of video shoot regarding the PSL final match from February 13 to 18 — at Islamia College, the University of Peshawar, cafes of Peshawar and the walled city.”

The varsity spokesperson said that the holiday was announced on February 14 in lieu of Kashmir Solidarity Day when seminars and other events had been held to mark the day. The announcement was aimed at providing long weekend to university employees who had spent busy day on Feb 5.

The matter came into light when President Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) Dr Jamil Ahmad Chitrali in a video message on social media on Monday said that recordings were underway at the time he was uploading the message. He said that the entire university was closed for the recordings.

Later, PUTA through a press release condemned the closure of the university on Feb 14 and demanded Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman to launch investigation into the matter and suspend the vice-chancellor.