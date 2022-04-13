Aamir Liaquat and third wife Dania Shah rubbish divorce rumours
Popular host and politician Aamir Liaquat continues to make headlines over his peculiar actions, political affiliations and now divorce rumours.
Lately, the rumour mill has been abuzz that Hussain and his 18-year-old wife, Syeda Dania Aamir have parted ways after two months of marriage.
However, the couple has taken to social media and rubbished the speculations. The 49-year-old media personality took to Instagram and warned people from spreading the rumours.
"I vehemently deny all the rumours that PTI and its mercenaries are spreading that I have parted ways with Dania. We love each other immensely."
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, Dania also reacted to the news and shared a video message saying she is Aamir Liaquat and Aamir Liaquat is her.
View this post on Instagram
Despite the clearance, the netizens continued to grill and troll Laiquat for his peculiar actions and Dania over her facial expressions in the video. Here are some of the comments.
Earlier, Liaquat announced that he had tied the knot for the third time with Dania Shah after his second wife Syeda Tuba confirmed that she had taken divorce from him
