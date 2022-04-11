Has Aamir Liaquat divorced third wife Dania Shah?
Web Desk
10:58 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Source: Dania Shah (Instagram)
KARACHI – Aamir Liaquat Hussain, estranged leader of the erstwhile ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Monday denied reports about his separation from his third wife, Syeda Dania Shah.

Aamir tied the knot with 18-year-old Dania Shah a few weeks ago and the news spread on the internet like a wildfire. 

On Monday, Aamir shared a post on his Instagram Stories wherein he declared the reports about his divorce as trash.

According to reports, Dania Shah has deleted all photos with Aamir from her Instagram account. Also there are reports that Aamir and Dania have unfollowed one another on Instagram. 

However, there is no confirmation of these reports as of today.

