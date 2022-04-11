Has Aamir Liaquat divorced third wife Dania Shah?
Share
KARACHI – Aamir Liaquat Hussain, estranged leader of the erstwhile ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Monday denied reports about his separation from his third wife, Syeda Dania Shah.
Aamir tied the knot with 18-year-old Dania Shah a few weeks ago and the news spread on the internet like a wildfire.
On Monday, Aamir shared a post on his Instagram Stories wherein he declared the reports about his divorce as trash.
According to reports, Dania Shah has deleted all photos with Aamir from her Instagram account. Also there are reports that Aamir and Dania have unfollowed one another on Instagram.
However, there is no confirmation of these reports as of today.
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
-
- Indian PM Modi felicitates Pakistan's newly elected PM Shehbaz Sharif09:51 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani authorities deny reports of a US drone strike in North ...09:37 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistan's 23rd Prime Minister09:32 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz offers to resign if foreign conspiracy proven in ...08:13 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Syra Yousaf and Sheheryar Munawar's latest clicks storm the internet05:11 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Katrina Kaif’s new bold photos set internet on fire05:18 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
-
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022