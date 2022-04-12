Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 April 2022

08:31 AM | 12 Apr, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 April 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 133,700 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 114,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 105,049 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.122,557.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 133,700 PKR 1,709
Karachi PKR 133,700 PKR 1,709
Islamabad PKR 133,700 PKR 1,709
Peshawar PKR 133,700 PKR 1,709
Quetta PKR 133,700 PKR 1,709
Sialkot PKR 133,700 PKR 1,709
Attock PKR 133,700 PKR 1,709
Gujranwala PKR 133,700 PKR 1,709
Jehlum PKR 133,700 PKR 1,709
Multan PKR 133,700 PKR 1,709
Bahawalpur PKR 133,700 PKR 1,709
Gujrat PKR 133,700 PKR 1,709
Nawabshah PKR 133,700 PKR 1,709
Chakwal PKR 133,700 PKR 1,709
Hyderabad PKR 133,700 PKR 1,709
Nowshehra PKR 133,700 PKR 1,709
Sargodha PKR 133,700 PKR 1,709
Faisalabad PKR 133,700 PKR 1,709
Mirpur PKR 133,700 PKR 1,709

