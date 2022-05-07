WATCH – Mehwish Hayat spotted vacationing in Turkey
Web Desk
06:02 PM | 7 May, 2022
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)
Blessed with beauty and and acting talent, Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable female superstars of Pakistan.

Undeniably a force to be reckoned with, Hayat's foray into television and being the queen of films has also proved that she is a performer at heart.

Nowadays, the Load Wedding star is letting her inner globetrotter roam in picturesque Turkey. She shared stunning portraits of her fun-filled getaway as she beamed with happiness in the aforementioned video. "Keep you cravin’ ⚡️", captioned the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress.

The Dillagi actor is one of the most popular celebrities in Ktown. She was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, 2019.

On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.

