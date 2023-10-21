Hira Soomoro slams Sana Khan as 'a false example of Islam'

Former Indian television actress, model and Bigg Boss famed Sana Khan shocked everyone when she quit showbiz in 2020.

The actress, through an Instagram post, had shared that she was choosing to "serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator".

Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad recently tied the knot and the couple is frequently seen together, with Sana now fully embracing the hijab. They seize every opportunity to visit the holy city of Makkah.

However, Pakistani actress Hira Soomro called them out on her Instagram over a video where the couple is seen sitting in a hotel for a private breakfast with an assortment of dishes lined up on a table. "They are a false example of Islam and if you are learning Islam from these people then you are dumb anything that is business is business and that is your god, not Allah not even one single prophet has lived his life this way!!" she said.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-21/1697899317-8416.jpeg

Nevertheless, supporters of Khan asserted that there is no prohibition in Islam of deriving enjoyment from life, and it does not contravene any religious tenet to savour life's pleasures.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-21/1697899308-5725.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-21/1697899311-4078.jpeg

The couple has not chosen to reply to this.