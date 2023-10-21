Hania Aamir stuns fans with soulful rendition of AP Dhillon’s ‘Dil Nu’

Renowned showbiz sensation Hania Aamir has once again enraptured her fans, this time with an enchanting and spontaneous cover of AP Dhillon's timeless song "Dil Nu."

The Pakistani star's radiant charm and stunning looks have won the hearts of her massive fan following. With her bubbly persona and undeniable charisma, she effortlessly captivates the audience.

In a heartwarming video that has quickly gone viral on various social media platforms, Hania is depicted in a cosy, dimly lit setting, harmoniously rendering AP Dhillon's hit track. Accompanied by a talented friend strumming an acoustic guitar, her soulful vocals filled the room with melody.

This isn't the first instance of Hania Aamir showcasing her musical talents. She frequently shares glimpses of her impromptu jam sessions with friends at home, delighting her dedicated fan base with her evident passion for music.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cylpz3VtZOI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Here's what fans had to say:

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-21/1697898203-4959.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-21/1697898206-1667.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-21/1697898210-4831.jpeg

On the acting front, Aamir is set to make her Netflix debut with Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix show, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.