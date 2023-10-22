Gold prices in Pakistan move down today amid drop in international market

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down in the local market following a drop in international prices.

With the latest changes, the price of per tola 24-karat gold settled at Rs208,350, with drop of Rs150. The price of 10 grams of yellow metal settled at Rs178,626.

The precious commodity dropped by around $7 to reach $1,992 per ounce in the international market.

Previously, bullion climbed in the domestic market on Friday by Rs2,200.

Gold Rates in Pakistan today