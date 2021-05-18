Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 May 2021
09:41 AM | 18 May, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 May 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 105,000 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 90,020, at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 82,518 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 96,249 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 105,000 PKR 1,575
Karachi PKR 105,500 PKR 1,575
Islamabad PKR 105,050 PKR 1,575
Peshawar PKR 105,100 PKR 1,575
Quetta PKR 105,000 PKR 1,575
Sialkot PKR 105,000 PKR 1,575
Attock PKR 105,000 PKR 1,575
Gujranwala PKR 105,000 PKR 1,575
Jehlum PKR 105,000 PKR 1,575
Multan PKR 105,140 PKR 1,575
Bahawalpur PKR 105,000 PKR 1,575
Gujrat PKR 105,000 PKR 1,575
Nawabshah PKR 105,000 PKR 1,575
Chakwal PKR 105,000 PKR 1,575
Hyderabad PKR 105,150 PKR 1,575
Nowshehra PKR 105,000 PKR 1,575
Sargodha PKR 105,000 PKR 1,575
Faisalabad PKR 105,000 PKR 1,575
Mirpur PKR 104,400 PKR 1,575

