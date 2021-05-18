Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 May 2021
09:41 AM | 18 May, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 105,000 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 90,020, at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 82,518 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 96,249 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,575
|Karachi
|PKR 105,500
|PKR 1,575
|Islamabad
|PKR 105,050
|PKR 1,575
|Peshawar
|PKR 105,100
|PKR 1,575
|Quetta
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,575
|Sialkot
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,575
|Attock
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,575
|Gujranwala
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,575
|Jehlum
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,575
|Multan
|PKR 105,140
|PKR 1,575
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,575
|Gujrat
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,575
|Nawabshah
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,575
|Chakwal
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,575
|Hyderabad
|PKR 105,150
|PKR 1,575
|Nowshehra
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,575
|Sargodha
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,575
|Faisalabad
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,575
|Mirpur
|PKR 104,400
|PKR 1,575
- Infinix NOTE10 Pro launched in Pakistan, price, sale info, offers, ...12:09 PM | 18 May, 2021
-
- Hindutva extremists lynch Muslim man in Haryana10:40 AM | 18 May, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-18-Updated 10:30 ...09:58 AM | 18 May, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 May 202109:41 AM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities speak up against Israeli brutalities in ...08:41 AM | 18 May, 2021
- Bill Gates was ‘having an affair’ with a woman at Microsoft11:53 PM | 17 May, 2021
- Miss Mexico Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe 202105:43 PM | 17 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021