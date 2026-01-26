Light rain in various parts of Lahore brings pleasant weather

LAHORE – Light rain and drizzle were recorded in different areas of Lahore on Tuesday, making the weather pleasant and bringing a noticeable change after a spell of dry cold.

According to reports, light rainfall occurred on Mall Road and at Lakshmi Chowk, while Shimla Pahari and nearby areas also received rain. Drizzle was reported on Abbott Road, Mozang and in Anarkali, leading to a further drop in temperature.

Light rain was also recorded in Gulberg and around Davis Road and Canal Road. Drizzle in several localities cheered residents and brought relief from the dry weather.

The light rain is expected to continue intermittently, with the possibility of colder conditions ahead. The rainfall has refreshed the city’s atmosphere and helped reduce pollution levels across Lahore.