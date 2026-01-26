New Stamp Paper Fees in Punjab after 200pc increase

ISLAMABAD – If you are planning to get stamp paper, you are at right place as prices tripled, or even gone up nine times overnight. That’s the reality for residents of Punjab, where the government has hiked stamp paper fees.
From divorce papers and utility connections to property deals, every document now comes with a higher price tag. Citizens, already struggling with rising living costs, are left reeling as even the most basic legal paperwork has become much more expensive.
State Bank announced new rules for issuing stamp papers, making it mandatory for applicants to have a mobile SIM in their own name. This, combined with a massive increase in stamp paper fees, has left citizens grappling with yet another financial blow. According to reports, the government has implemented staggering hikes across all types of stamp papers.
Stamp Paper Fees
|Document
|Old Fee
|New Fee
|Minimum e-stamp paper fee
|100
|300
|Divorce stamp papers
|100
|1,000
|Domicile stamp papers (school/job applications)
|100
|500
|New utility connections (electricity, gas, water)
|100
|1,000
|Property sale agreement
|1,200
|3,000
|Any other agreement (non-property)
|100
|500
|Agreements up to Rs. 500,000
|1,200
|3,000
|Agreements between Rs. 500,000 – Rs. 1,000,000
|—
|6,000
|Agreements exceeding Rs. 15,000,000
|—
|+20,000
|Power of attorney
|1,500
|1,800
The move has sparked outrage among citizens, lawyers, and school administrators alike, as the soaring fees put immense pressure on ordinary people already struggling with inflation. With essential documents now costing multiple times more, many fear that access to basic services and legal processes will become increasingly difficult for the common man.
The government, however, defends the move as part of its efforts to digitize and regulate stamp paper issuance, claiming it will reduce fraud and ensure transparency.
