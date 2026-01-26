New Stamp Paper Fees in Punjab after 200pc increase

ISLAMABAD – If you are planning to get stamp paper, you are at right place as prices tripled, or even gone up nine times overnight. That’s the reality for residents of Punjab, where the government has hiked stamp paper fees.

From divorce papers and utility connections to property deals, every document now comes with a higher price tag. Citizens, already struggling with rising living costs, are left reeling as even the most basic legal paperwork has become much more expensive.

State Bank announced new rules for issuing stamp papers, making it mandatory for applicants to have a mobile SIM in their own name. This, combined with a massive increase in stamp paper fees, has left citizens grappling with yet another financial blow. According to reports, the government has implemented staggering hikes across all types of stamp papers.

Stamp Paper Fees

Document Old Fee New Fee Minimum e-stamp paper fee 100 300 Divorce stamp papers 100 1,000 Domicile stamp papers (school/job applications) 100 500 New utility connections (electricity, gas, water) 100 1,000 Property sale agreement 1,200 3,000 Any other agreement (non-property) 100 500 Agreements up to Rs. 500,000 1,200 3,000 Agreements between Rs. 500,000 – Rs. 1,000,000 — 6,000 Agreements exceeding Rs. 15,000,000 — +20,000 Power of attorney 1,500 1,800

The move has sparked outrage among citizens, lawyers, and school administrators alike, as the soaring fees put immense pressure on ordinary people already struggling with inflation. With essential documents now costing multiple times more, many fear that access to basic services and legal processes will become increasingly difficult for the common man.

The government, however, defends the move as part of its efforts to digitize and regulate stamp paper issuance, claiming it will reduce fraud and ensure transparency.