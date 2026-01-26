Latest

New Stamp Paper Fees in Punjab after 200pc increase

By Staff Reporter
5:32 pm | Jan 26, 2026
ISLAMABAD – If you are planning to get stamp paper, you are at right place as prices tripled, or even gone up nine times overnight. That’s the reality for residents of Punjab, where the government has hiked stamp paper fees.

From divorce papers and utility connections to property deals, every document now comes with a higher price tag. Citizens, already struggling with rising living costs, are left reeling as even the most basic legal paperwork has become much more expensive.

State Bank announced new rules for issuing stamp papers, making it mandatory for applicants to have a mobile SIM in their own name. This, combined with a massive increase in stamp paper fees, has left citizens grappling with yet another financial blow. According to reports, the government has implemented staggering hikes across all types of stamp papers.

Stamp Paper Fees

Document  Old Fee  New Fee 
Minimum e-stamp paper fee 100 300
Divorce stamp papers 100 1,000
Domicile stamp papers (school/job applications) 100 500
New utility connections (electricity, gas, water) 100 1,000
Property sale agreement 1,200 3,000
Any other agreement (non-property) 100 500
Agreements up to Rs. 500,000 1,200 3,000
Agreements between Rs. 500,000 – Rs. 1,000,000 6,000
Agreements exceeding Rs. 15,000,000 +20,000
Power of attorney 1,500 1,800

The move has sparked outrage among citizens, lawyers, and school administrators alike, as the soaring fees put immense pressure on ordinary people already struggling with inflation. With essential documents now costing multiple times more, many fear that access to basic services and legal processes will become increasingly difficult for the common man.

The government, however, defends the move as part of its efforts to digitize and regulate stamp paper issuance, claiming it will reduce fraud and ensure transparency.

Relief for Punjab residents as govt reverses increase in court fees

