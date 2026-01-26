Nigehban Ramadan Package: 4.2 Million Punjab Families to Receive Rs10,000 Cash

Ramazan Package 2026 – Muslims are excited for Holy month of Ramadan, and millions of families are set to feel the warmth of relief and generosity.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced sweeping initiative aimed at supporting 4.2 million low-income households, offering Rs10,000 in cash, special Nigehban Cards, and daily iftar meals through “Maryam ke Mehman” centres. With door-to-door distribution, activation centres, and a dedicated monitoring dashboard, the government is leaving no stone unturned to make Ramadan easier, more transparent, and more meaningful for those who need it most.

In historic move, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved Ramadan Nigehban relief package, providing Rs10,000 cash assistance to 4.2 million low-income families across the province. Eligible households will receive special Nigehban Cards, delivered door-to-door by district administrations, ensuring no family is left out.

To activate these cards, Punjab government has set up 136 activation centres, while Bank of Punjab ATMs offer an additional activation option. A dedicated Ramadan Nigehban dashboard will monitor the programme in real-time, with a counter-verification system directly contacting cardholders to guarantee transparency.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the payment process will be simple and accessible, making life easier for struggling families this Ramadan. The provincial administration also approved the launch of the CM Ration Card, Nigehban Dastarkhwan, and Sasta Bazaars as part of wider relief efforts. Under the Dastarkhwan initiative, eight “Maryam ke Mehman” centres will be established in each tehsil, offering daily iftar meals to 2,000 fasting individuals throughout the holy month.

With this bold initiative, CM Maryam Nawaz aims to ensure every family in Punjab feels the spirit of Ramadan, combining financial relief, food support, and community care like never before.