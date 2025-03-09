Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

CM Nigehban Rashan Program 2025: Register and Check eligibility Online

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab rolled out Negahban Program 2025 to support low-income families during holy month of Ramazan as the program provides free ration packs and cash support to needy families.

The free rations initiative aims to alleviate financial stress and ensure that deserving families can observe holy month with dignity and peace. To pass on some relief to inflation hit people, Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab government officially launched CM Nigehban Rashan Program, offering free food packages and a cash grant of Rs10,000 to eligible families.

The initiative aims to assist millions of low-income families across the country’s most populated region who are facing hard times. CM Nigehban Ration program is designed to ease the financial burden on deserving families, providing them with essential food supplies to ensure they do not go hungry during Ramadan.

How to Apply for CM Nigehban Rashan Program

Those eligible can apply through by visiting local UC office or registering online via the PSER Portal.

You can visit local Union Council office with your valid ID card, and provide details about their income, family size, and health conditions. Once verified, they will be registered for Rashan distribution.

Check Online

To register online, applicants can visit official Punjab Socio-Economic Registry PSER portal at pser.punjab.gov.pk. The online portal asks for basic personal information, including CNIC number, contact details, and district, making it a quick and easy process.

Check Your Eligibility

To check eligibility or the status of your application for the Nigehban Ramzan Package 2025

First, visit official PSER portal, enter your ID card or registration number in the provided field.

Click on “Check Status” to view the details of your application or eligibility.

This online verification process keeps you updated on whether you qualify for the package.

As people are facing hard times meeting daily needs, CM Nigehban Rashan Program is no less than a lifeline. By ensuring that no family goes hungry, the program helps reduce the strain on underprivileged households during a critical time.

Punjab government’s effort to make registration simple and accessible through both in-person and online options is a significant step in supporting those in need.

Register Online for PSER Survey for 2025 Ramadan Relief Package in Punjab

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 9 March 2025 Sunday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.25 281.75
EUR Euro 297.85 300.6
GBP UK Pound Sterling 360.5 364
AED U.A.E Dirham 76.05 76.7
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
AUD Australian Dollar 177 179.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.3 747.3
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.1 198.5
CNY China Yuan 37.55 37.95
DKK Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.9 1.96
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 900.5 910
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
NOK Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
OMR Omani Riyal 723.6 732.1
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.16 76.86
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
SEK Swedish Krona 25.35 25.65
CHF Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 

