IND vs NZ: Will Champions Trophy history repeat itself or see a twist?

The Champions Trophy 2025 final is unfolding at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and India is tightening its grip on the trophy. New Zealand is reeling at 135/4 in 30 overs, with captain Kane Williamson back in the pavilion. With their most experienced batter dismissed, the Kiwis find themselves in deep trouble.

With India’s win probability surging past 85%, history seems to be repeating itself. But how have these two teams fared in past Champions Trophy editions, and what does their record say about today’s showdown?

India’s Champions Trophy Legacy

India has been one of the most successful teams in Champions Trophy history, having lifted the trophy twice:

  • 2002 (Joint Winners with Sri Lanka) – Rain played spoilsport in the final, and both teams were declared winners.
  • 2013 (Winners) – Under MS Dhoni, India defeated England in a rain-affected thriller. The young side, featuring Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan, dominated the tournament.

India also reached the 2017 Champions Trophy final but suffered a shocking defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan. However, in 2025, the team has been unstoppable, entering the final unbeaten and looking dominant.

New Zealand’s Champions Trophy Journey

Unlike India, New Zealand’s Champions Trophy history is a tale of near-misses.

  • 2000 (Winners) – New Zealand’s finest moment came when they defeated India in the final to lift their only ICC Champions Trophy title.
  • 2009 & 2013 (Semifinalists) – The Kiwis reached the knockouts multiple times but couldn’t go all the way.
  • 2017 (Group Stage Exit) – A disappointing campaign saw them crash out early.

In 2025, New Zealand had a mixed run, losing to India in the group stage but bouncing back to make the final. However, today’s performance suggests history may not favor them this time.

India on the brink of victory?

With New Zealand struggling on the pitch, India’s bowlers are in complete control. Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja have dismantled the Kiwi batting lineup, making it extremely difficult for them to set a challenging target.

With a rock-solid batting order featuring Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill, India looks poised to claim their third Champions Trophy title unless New Zealand can pull off a miraculous recovery.

Does NZ still have a chance?

New Zealand is known for their fighting spirit, but they now need a heroic effort from their lower order to post a competitive total. If they fail, India could well be celebrating another ICC title by the end of the night.

Is the Champions Trophy 2025 final already decided, or does cricket have one last twist left? Stay tuned

