Kareena Kapoor’s IIFA 2025 saree look goes viral: Pictures inside

Bollywood’s fashion icon Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the spotlight at IIFA 2025 Digital Awards with her stunning Western-style maroon corset saree, earning admiration from fashion enthusiasts.

For the grand event, Kareena wore a recreated masterpiece from designer Tarun Tahiliani’s 2008 collection. The silk maroon saree featured an elegant golden border, intricate zardozi embroidery, and shimmering sequins, adding a regal touch. The draped shoulder overlay and structured corset blouse enhanced her modern yet timeless elegance.

Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor curated Kareena’s look, pairing it with golden jewelry adorned with emerald stones. A sleek back bun and minimalist makeup completed the sophisticated ensemble.

From her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Refugee to her consistent red carpet dominance, Kareena continues to redefine fashion. Her IIFA 2025 appearance once again cemented her status as Bollywood’s ultimate style icon.